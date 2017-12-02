Another passenger sues after engine caught fire at O’Hare in 2016

A burning American Airlines jet that aborted takeoff and caught fire on the runway at O'Hare Airport on Oct. 28, 2016. Pilots on Flight 383 bound for Miami reported an engine-related mechanical issue. | Jose Castillo / Via AP

Another passenger has filed a lawsuit against Boeing and American Airlines after the airplane she was on caught fire last year on the O’Hare International Airport tarmac when part of the engine failed.

About 20 people were taken to hospitals after the right engine of Miami-bound American Airlines Flight 383 broke into four pieces about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2016, according to fire officials and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The suit filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court also names General Electric Aviation as a defendant, claiming the company sold faulty engines that Boeing used to assemble the 767 aircraft.

The plaintiff, Emily Schnoll, was seated in a row that was adjacent to the area where the engine caught fire, according to the suit. As a result, she was “violently thrown about the cabin and then caused to endure smoke from the engine failure entering the cabin area.”

Due to her inability to evacuate the plane in a timely manner, Schnoll also claims to have suffered “emotional and physical distress.” In addition, the suit claims that Schnoll was unlawfully detained by police at O’Hare following the incident.

Representatives for American, Boeing and GE did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.

An NTSB report issued after the fire said one of the fractures on the turbine disk of the engine was “consistent with fatigue cracking.” Takeoff was aborted due to the “uncontained engine failure” that led to fuel pooling under the plane’s right wing, which then burst into flames, authorities said.

One piece of the turbine disk went through the inboard section of the right wing, over the fuselage and into a UPS warehouse facility more than a half-mile away. Another piece was found about 1,600 feet away, but it was still on O’Hare property, authorities said.

No fire breached the cabin, and the 20 hospitalized passengers were released a night after the fire.

In November 2016, 18 passengers filed suit claiming American, Boeing and GE acted negligently.

The latest five-count negligence suit seeks more than $250,000 in damages.