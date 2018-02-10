Another round of weekend snowfall could bring 6 more inches by Sunday night

The second round of an unrelenting winter storm that hit portions of the Chicago area Friday with more than 10 inches of snowfall could bring roughly 6 more inches by the end of the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast calls for up to 3 inches of morning snowfall followed by a dry afternoon, the weather service said. Up to 3 more inches are expected after midnight Sunday before a final dusting of snow that could result in less than an inch of additional accumulation moves through the area before noon.

Axis of snow shifting very slowly east over northern IL through mid-morning. Rates briefly around 1" per hour, w/ totals around 3" in places. Along/south of I-80, chance for a.m. freezing drizzle with light snow. Allow extra travel time & be extra cautious this a.m. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/CfdhfSxjD9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 10, 2018

On Saturday morning, drivers should use caution while traveling on snow-covered roads with limited visibilities, the weather service said.

Friday’s snowfall wreaked havoc on portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, closing hundreds of schools and causing headaches on roadways.

The southwest suburbs were hardest hit by the storm. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Lemont had seen 12 inches of new snowfall, while Joliet recorded 11.2 inches of accumulation by 6 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The heavy snowfall caused hundreds of cancellations at both Chicago airports. As of 12:19 p.m. Friday, O’Hare International had been hit with 7.3 inches of snowfall, while Midway International Airport had seen 8.8 inches by 4:20 p.m. Friday.

As of 5 a.m., 73 flights had already been canceled at O’Hare, and another 39 other flights had been grounded at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Looking on the bright side, the forecast for the upcoming week calls for sunny, dry conditions after the pesky storm moves out of the area on Sunday afternoon, the weather service said. A high of 25 degrees is in the forecast Monday, with temperatures expected to push to 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Follow the storm with the Sun-Times snowfall and snowplow trackers.