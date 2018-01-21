Anti-Trump protesters rally downtown

Several hundred protesters gathered downtown Sunday afternoon to voice their displeasure with President Donald J. Trump.

The protesters, totaling about 350, according to police, held a rally at 1 p.m. at Wacker Drive and Wabash, across the Chicago River from the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

“Where do I begin?” Elizabeth Velasquez, 17, said when asked what she doesn’t like about Trump.

“He’s anti-immigrant, he’s racist, he’s fascist, he doesn’t know how to respect women. He has all these sexual misconduct allegations against him and he thinks he can just get away with it because he rich and he’s white and that’s not right, and he should be called out for it,” said Velasquez, of Cicero.

“Everything that’s on the sign is why I came out,” said Jessica Funk, 34, a psychologist from northwest suburban McHenry, while pointing to a sign in her right hand that read: “Stop the Trump agenda of racism, sexism, bigotry and war!”

Speakers at the rally railed against Trump as a heartless fascist and bigot.

A group of five counter protesters occupied a corner across the street, each wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Obviously there’s a lot character issues with Donald Trump, but people calling him a fascist is ridiculous,” said Will Murphy, 18, of Lake Forest. “If he was a fascist they wouldn’t even be allowed to protest right now.”

Anti-Trump protesters marched on the sidewalk to the Chicago Board of Trade while chanting “Immigrants in! Racists out!” and “Refugees are welcome here! No hate! No fear!”

Dozens of police officers on bicycles followed the group and closed traffic at intersections as protesters wound their way to the city’s financial center.

“It’s been a very peaceful event,” said one officer, who did not want to be named.

The event came one day after a Women’s March in the Loop drew an estimated 300,000 people who offered sharp critiques of the Trump administration. The events marked the one year anniversary of the Trump presidency.