Antioch man crashes small plane into Wisconsin lake

A north suburban man was not injured after crashing a small plane into a lake Monday evening in Wisconsin.

Authorities were called at 6:17 p.m. for reports of the crash at Camp Lake in Trevor, Wisconsin, according to a statement from the Kenosha County sheriff’s department.

The 78-year-old Antioch man was piloting an ultra-light seaplane when he attempted a “touch-and-go” maneuver, which involves the plane touching the water and traveling on the surface before taking off again, the sheriff’s office said. The plane’s hull broke apart when it hit the water and the pilot was unable to take off again.

The Buccaneer II amphibious aircraft then started to take on water because of the cracked hull and became submerged in about 6 feet of water, according to the FAA.

The pilot was not hurt in the crash and swam to the shore, authorities said.

Someone who lives near the lake drove him home after he “decided he would remove the plane in the morning,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department were investigating.