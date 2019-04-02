Antioch man pleads guilty to enticing minors

An Antioch man could face life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to enticing two minors to engage in sexual acts.

Casey Ireland, 36, pleaded guilty to felony counts of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a statement from the U.S Attorney’s Office of Northern District of Illinois.

Prosecutors said Ireland began communicating via online messaging applications with two 15-year-old girls from Wisconsin in the spring of 2017. On three separate occasions, he would pick up one of the girls in Wisconsin and drive her back to his home in Antioch to engage in sexual activity.

When one of the girls notified the police in June 2017, authorities used the messaging application to reestablish contact with Ireland and, posing as the girl, arranged for him to pick her up again for another sexual encounter, prosecutors said. They arrested Ireland when he arrived.

Each count carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, prosecutors said.

Ireland will be sentenced on June 24.

