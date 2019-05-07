Man charged with falsely reporting gunman at Mundelein business

A man has been charged with making a false 911 call to report a person with a gun Monday at a business in northwest suburban Mundelein.

Antonio P. Fletcher, 37, is charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, according to a statement form Mundelein police.

Fletcher called 911 at 1:13 p.m. and reported that there was a man with a gun threatening employees at the Ruprecht Company, 1301 Allanson Road, police said. When operators tried to get more information, he said his phone battery was dying and ended the call.

Responding officers contacted the company’s administrators and learned there were no other reports of an armed person, police said. Police evacuated the building and conducted a search before allowing employees back inside.

Mundelein investigators were able to identify Fletcher as the caller with the help of Libertyville, Vernon Hills and Lake County sheriff’s police. He was arrested and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

