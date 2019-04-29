Man shot in Englewood dies a week later

A man died more than a week after he was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

Antonio Lynch, 24, was walking in the 6200 block of South Stewart about 9:10 a.m. on April 20 when someone shot at him from an approaching SUV, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lynch, who also lived in Englewood, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at 9:54 a.m. on Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to his torso and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives are investigating.

