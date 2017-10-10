11 children among 31 displaced in Park Manor apartment building fire

More than 30 people were displaced after a three-story apartment building caught fire late Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

By about 11:50 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire on the top floor of the 100-foot-by-200-foot building in the 500 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Fire Media.

No injuries were reported, but the fire displaced 20 adults and 11 children, fire officials said. The city’s Department of Human Services was called to assist with housing.