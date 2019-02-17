Apartment burglaries reported in Avondale, Irving Park: police

Chicago police are warning Northwest Siders about three home burglaries reported this month in the Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods.

Someone broke into the apartments through a door or window and took property inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 3600 block of West School Street;

between 9:30 and 10:23 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 3700 block of North Central Park Avenue; and

between 11 a.m. and 1:58 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3300 block of North Drake Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.