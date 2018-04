Apartment fire displaces several people in Oak Forest

Oak Forest firefighters battled an apartment fire Saturday morning in the 16100 block of Cicero Avenue | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

An apartment fire displaced several people early Saturday in south suburban Oak Forest.

About 1 a.m., emergency responders arrived to the scene of a fire in the 16100 block of Cicero Avenue, according to officials at the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Oak Forest Fire Department Chief Patrick Duffy.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently under investigation” Duffy said. “The other residents will be allowed to return to their apartments this morning.”