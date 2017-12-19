Apartment fire resulting in 15K in damages reported in Aurora

An apartment fire resulting in $15,000 worth of damages was reported Tuesday morning in west suburban Aurora.

Fire crews arrived at 9:53 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Best Place on Aurora’s west side, according to a statement from the Aurora Fire Department.

A resident called 911 when she noticed a strong smell of smoke, fire said. The 2-story 4-unit complex had a small fire showing from the outside of the building.

The blaze was quickly extinguished by 12 firefighters, fire said. No injuries were reported.

The residents of the apartment are staying with relatives, fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.