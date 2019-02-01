Apartment unit destroyed in Naperville fire

A fire broke out inside a three-story apartment building Thursday morning, permanently damaging one of its units.

At 11:46 a.m., a bedroom on the third floor of a building in the 1000 block of Heritage Hill Drive caught on fire, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department. All residents had escaped by the time firefighters arrived.

Two people were treated for injuries on the scene but did not need to be hospitalized, the fire department said.

After the blaze was put out, the third-floor apartment was completely destroyed by smoke, fire and water damage, the fire department said. The apartment units underneath that floor suffered minor water damage but remained habitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.