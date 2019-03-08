Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/08/2019, 11:48pm

Apartments burglarized in Cragin

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of burglaries to apartments in the Cragin neighborhood.

In three incidents over two days, someone broke into the back door of apartments and stole jewelry, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

  • about 10 a.m. March 3 in the 3100 block of North Luna Avenue;
  • about 12:15 a.m. March 3 in the 3100 block of North Linder Avenue; and
  • about 11 a.m. March 2 in the 3100 block of North Luna.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

