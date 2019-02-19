Apartments burglarized in Little Village: police

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to apartments in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In two burglaries about a week apart, one or more people entered apartments through the rear door and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

between 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue; and

about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 2100 block of South Millard Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.