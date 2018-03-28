Apple CEO Tim Cook puts himself in Zuckerberg’s shoes, kind of

Apple CEO Tim Cook watches a demonstration of an app on the new educational Apple iPad during an Apple event at Lane Technical College Prep High School, Tuesday in Chicago. | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Apple CEO Tim Cook covered a wide range of topics Wednesday during a chat in the gymnasium of Lane Tech College Prep, including what he would do if he were in the besieged shoes of fellow tech giant Mark Zuckerberg.

“What would I do?” Cook repeated contemplatively before answering.

“I wouldn’t be in this situation,” Cook said, arguing that Apple doesn’t monetize its customers’ private data.

The exchange took place during a taping of an MSNBC show with hosts Chris Hayes and Kara Swisher at the North Side high school, where a day earlier Cook held a launch event for a new iPad.

Before answering the question, Cook laid the groundwork for why he would not find himself in the situation Facebook CEO Mark Zucker now faces — a crisis of confidence from users worried about their personal information winding up in the wrong hands.

“We can make a ton of money if we monetize our customer. We’ve elected not to do that,” he said to the applause of several hundred attendees who packed the gym.

“You are not our product. You are our customer. You are a jewel. We’re not going to traffic in your personal life. I think it’s an invasion of privacy,” Cook said.

“This isn’t just something that we started last week when we saw something happening; we’ve been doing this for years.”

He added that while he favors self-regulation, he things have progressed beyond that given the current situation with Facebook.

“I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self regulation . . . because regulation can have unexpected consequences, right? However, I think we’re beyond that,” Cook said. “And I do think it’s time that a set of people think deeply about what can be done.”

Cook suggested people read every word of online privacy policies before agreeing to them.

But he acknowledged the difficulty in this: they’re not — by design — written in easily digestible English.

“They don’t want people to understand them,” he said.

Cook also talked about his frustration with immigration policies — specifically with with legislators from both parties for not enacting legislation to allow DACA recipients to stay in this country.

DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — is an Obama-era program that has since expired. It provided protection for people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

“The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by,” he said.

Cook said he chatted about the matter recently with politicians while in Washington, D.C.

“Everybody I’m meeting with, regardless of party, is telling me they don’t want the DACA folks to leave this country . . . but they’re not doing anything!”

“It is not an immigration issue, it’s a moral issue,” he said. “It’s unthinkable that’s it’s happening in this country. It’s not who we are.”

Cook also said he has no regrets about refusing FBI and Justice Department demands that Apple unlock an iPhone recovered from one of the terrorists who launched an attack in San Bernardino, California, in 2015 that left 14 people dead.

“It is a thorny issue from a law enforcement point of view, because then they want to know what was said, and I don’t have access to what was said,” Cook said, noting that encryption prevents such eavesdropping, even by Apple.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson also attended the event and briefly spoke about coding becoming a requirement for all CPS students.

“We have about 80,000 iPads in Chicago public schools,” Jackson said, emphasizing an effort to “demystify technology.”

It’s no coincidence that — also announced Wednesday — was a plan from Apple, CPS and Northwestern University to join forces to create a “Center for Excellence” at Lane Tech where high school teachers will be able to learn how to use Apple products to teach coding.

The move builds upon an existing relationship between CPS and Apple, cemented last year, which hopes to spread coding skills throughout CPS and Chicago’s seven City Colleges.