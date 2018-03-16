Apple to host education-themed event at Lane Tech

Apple is planning an education-themed event March 27 at Lane Tech high school. | Getty

Apple is organizing an event at a Chicago high school.

The event, focused on “creative ideas for teachers and students,” will take place on March 27 at Lane Tech College Prep High School, according to macrumors.com.

The iPhone maker usually makes product announcements at its headquarters campus in Cupertino.

The last time Apple had an education-themed event was in January 2012, cnet.com reports.

Business Insider speculated that Apple will announce a new Apple Pencil and a new iPad because the invitation’s cover “is drawn in a calligraphic style.”

Bloomberg Technology says the company has been developing a revamped strategy for electronic books with a new iBooks application. The hardware maker also sometimes introduces new iPads, which it positions toward education, in March.

Apple declined to talk about the event.