Nearly 200 people wait outside Michigan Ave. Apple store for iPhone X

Nearly 100 people waited outside the new Apple store on Michigan Avenue for the new iPhone X. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

Nearly 200 people lined up and eagerly waited outside the new Apple store on Michigan Avenue on Friday to purchase the newest iPhone.

Chase Thilleman set up camp outside the Apple store, 401 Michigan Ave., at noon Thursday. He waited a total of 20 hours before buying the iPhone X, pronounced “iPhone 10” for the company’s 10th anniversary, at 8 a.m. when the store opened.

Thilleman wasn’t the only person eager to get his hands on the new iPhone.

Olivia O’Neil and Ean Neyrey, both 18 and freshmen at Illinois Institute of Technology, came straight from The Weeknd concert at the United Center Thursday night. They said they arrived to the store at 11:30 p.m. and waited overnight with nearly 100 strangers. O’Neil took an Uber home to pick up two blankets — one to sit on and one to share — and a backpack to get them through the night, while Neyrey held their spot in line.

Olivia O'Neil and Ean Neyrey, both 18, have been waiting in line for new iPhone since 11:30pm, came straight from The Weeknd concert pic.twitter.com/Zjj5kCERH8 — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) November 3, 2017

As of 9 a.m. Friday morning, O’Neil and Neyrey were still anxiously waiting in line in their concert clothes and all. Both were shivering and O’Neil actually turned her gray cardigan backwards to try to stay warm.

“We’re so cold. I can’t feel my toes,” said O’Neil, who added that they’re both from New Orleans, Louisiana and not conditioned for the cold weather. “We’re like losing functioning. The wind was what really got us last night.”

Similar to O’Neil and Neyrey, many people believed the iPhone X was worth the wait.

The iPhone X is loaded with high-end hardware and new features, including three top-notch cameras and wireless charging. Apple got rid of the home button on the iPhone X and launched a new feature called “Face ID” that unlocks the phone when the user looks at it.

The phone’s starting retail price is a whopping $999.99.

Ten hours later, Neyrey finally got the iPhone X around 9:30 a.m. With tax, Apple care and a phone case, Neyrey’s bill came out to $1,388.

O’Neil didn’t end up buying the new phone because she wasn’t ready for an upgrade with her phone plan.

10 hours later… Ean got his phone pic.twitter.com/wK55MrdkaC — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) November 3, 2017

Although Neyrey said it was cool to experience waiting overnight for the new phone, he doesn’t plan to do it again.

“First time and last time I’ll wait in line,” Neyrey said. “Next time I’ll preorder it.”

