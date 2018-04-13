April 15 comes late: Because it’s a Sunday in 2018, we get 2 days more for taxes

We all get an extra two days this year to file our 1040s because April 15 falls on a Sunday, and Monday is a legal holiday in Washington, D.C. — Emancipation Day. | AP

Procrastinators, rejoice. The IRS and state of Illinois are giving you an extra 48 hours to file your income-tax returns this year.

Both state and federal tax filings are due by Tuesday — April 17 — two days later than the normal April 15 deadline.

The last day to file this year was pushed back because April 15 falls on a Sunday, and Monday is a legal holiday in the District of Columbia, Emancipation Day, according to the IRS.

“Under the tax law, legal holidays in the District of Columbia affect the filing deadline across the nation,” the IRS says.

And if the extra two days still aren’t enough, the IRS provides the option to apply for an extension until Oct. 15, though you still must pay any taxes that are due on time. If approved, that extension also applies to state tax filings.