Man wanted for trying to lure girl in Archer Heights

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl to his SUV Thursday afternoon in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man, who was in a black Honda CR-V, asked the girl if she wanted to go for a ride about 3 p.m. on 50th Street near Keeler, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The girl ignored the man, continued on her way and did not approach the vehicle, police said. The man drove off in an unknown direction.

He was described as a man between 40 and 50 years old with medium black hair and a beard, police said. The vehicle’s license plate number was not known.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.