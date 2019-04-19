Man wounded in Archer Heights drive-by attack
A man was shot and wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.
The 30-year-old was in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 53rd Street when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the back and leg at 9:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.