Man wounded in Archer Heights drive-by attack

A man was shot and wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The 30-year-old was in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 53rd Street when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the back and leg at 9:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.