Arguing couple causes American Airlines flight to return to O’Hare

An argument between a couple forced a Toronto-bound American Airlines flight to return to Chicago shortly after it took off from O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday evening.

American Airlines flight 3284 departed O’Hare at 5:06 p.m. and turned around 15 minutes later due to a “disruptive passenger” on board, according to American Airlines spokesperson Jeanine Brown.

A couple had been arguing on the plane, according to Chicago police, causing a disturbance that led the American Airlines crew to turn the flight around.

Police met the aircraft on the runway when it landed at the airport at 5:44 p.m., a spokesperson for the airline said.

The couple was removed from the plane and booked on a later flight. No one was injured in the argument and no charges were filed, police said.

The original flight was delayed for about four hours. It re-departed for Toronto at 9:16 p.m., Brown said.