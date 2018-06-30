Argument ends violently as driver hits 2 people in Back of the Yards

The crash happened in the 4500 block of South Morgan. | Google Maps

An argument in the Back of the Yards neighborhood ended violently early Saturday when someone drove into a crowd of people.

About 12:45 a.m., a man who had just been arguing with a group of people crashed a blue minivan into them in the 4500 block of South Morgan Street, Chicago Police said.

A 26-year-old woman injured in the crash was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The driver was arrested, according to police, who said the incident may have been alcohol-related.