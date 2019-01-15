Ariana Grande to headline Lollapalooza: report

Ariana Grande performs the half-time show at the 64th NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia as part of the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande has been booked to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago the first week of August, Variety is reporting.

Citing “multiple sources,” the industry magazine reports that the pop star will perform at the Chicago fest in addition to her already announced gig at Coachella in Indio, Calif. in April.

The four-day festival doesn’t typically announce its lineup until March, but sleuths often study bands’ tour schedules early for hints that an act may be making an appearance in Grant Park. Grande rearranged her 2019 tour schedule earlier this week to accommodate Coachella, with changes that included rescheduling two Chicago shows from April to early June.

Grande’s “Sweetener World Tour” ends its U.S. run July 13 in Salt Lake City, and launches in Europe with an Aug. 17 show in London, leaving the Lollapalooza dates conspicuously available.