Bicyclist dies after crash with open car door in Arlington Heights

A bicyclist who crashed into an open car door Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Arlington Heights has died.

Glenn Richmond, 63, of Arlington Heights, crashed into the open door of a 2015 Kia Optima as the car’s owner stood inside the door to retrieve items shortly before noon near Dunton Avenue and Thomas Street, according to Arlington Heights police.

Richmond was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury in his fall from the bike, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released additional information about Richmond’s death. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

The owner of the vehicle was also struck by Richmond as he crashed into the door, but was not hurt, police said.

An investigation involving a reconstruction of the crash was ongoing Thursday and no charges or citations had been issued, police said.