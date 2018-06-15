Arlington Heights man reported missing

A 59-year-old man was reported missing from northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Christopher Dial was last seen Thursday at the 514 S. Dryden Place, according to a missing person alert from the Illinois State Police.

Dial was driving a white Mercury Grand Marquis with the plate number AR 69196, police said.

He was a condition that puts him in danger, according to police. Dial was described as a 6-foot-1 tall, 190 pound white man.

Anyone with information of Dial’s whereabouts was asked to call Arlington Heights police at (847) 368-5300.