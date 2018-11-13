Armed carjackers attack 2 on North Side

Police are warning residents of two armed carjackings that have taken place this month in the Uptown and Ravenswood neighborhoods on the North Side.

In both incidents, two or three males in their late teens or early 20s approached drivers who were alone in their stopped vehicles and either ordered them to get out while showing a gun or pulled them from their vehicle, Chicago police said.

The carjackings occurred:

About 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 1000 block of West Winona Street;

At 5:42 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 4800 block of North Paulina Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.