Armed carjackers target drivers in Garfield Park area: police

Police are alerting Garfield Park residents to be on alert after several armed carjackings were reported in March and April.

In each incident, the carjackers approached the victims in their cars, ordered them out at gunpoint and fled in the stolen car, according to an alert from Chicago police.

In one reported incident, the carjackers rear-ended a Dodge Durango and then confronted the driver at gunpoint, police said.

The carjackings occurred:

At 1 a.m., March 29 in the 3000 block of West Madison Street;

At 4 a.m., April 9 in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard; and

At 4:45 a.m., April 14 in the 4600 block of West Madison Street.

Police described the carjackers as a group of two to five males, all about 6-feet tall. In one incident, the males were wearing white t-shirts with writing on them, blue jeans and black ski masks. In another incident, one of the carjackers was described as having dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives 312-744-8263.

