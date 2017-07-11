Armed carjackers target victims parking in Gresham, Brainerd

Police are warning residents about a series of armed carjackings reported over the past month in the Gresham and Brainerd neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, the victims were parking near their homes when they were confronted by armed suspects who forcibly took their cars, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The carjackings occurred:

At 7:05 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 8800 block of South Eggleston;

At 11:20 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 9400 block of South Wallace;

At 7:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 9200 block of South Lowe; and

At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 900 block of West 90th Street.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.