Police are warning residents of an armed carjacking that occurred Thursday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

At 9:45 p.m., two to three males in dark hooded sweaters, surgical masks and rubber gloves robbed a driver at gunpoint in the 3100 block of West Chase, according to Chicago police.

The carjackers arrived in a silver Nissan Maxima sedan with a model year between 2009 and 2014, police said. They drove the Nissan and the stolen vehicle away from the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.