Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 27-year-old woman was in her gray 2016 Nissan Maxima when a male approached, showed a handgun and forced her out of her car about 11:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Albany, Chicago Police said.

The male then drove off in her car, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.