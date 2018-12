Armed carjacking in Old Town Triangle: police

Chicago police were warning Near North Siders about an armed vehicular hijacking that happened last week in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood.

During the evening Monday, Nov. 26, a female was unloading items from her vehicle in the 1800 block of North Lincoln Park West when a male pointed a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago police. He took her keys and drove off in the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central police at (312) 747-8380.