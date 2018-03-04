Armed carjacking in Ravenswood leads to police chase, crash

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint early Sunday in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 48, was parking her vehicle when one unknown offender knocked on her window and demanded she exit the vehicle and another unknown offender entered her vehicle from the passenger side about 12:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Giddings, Chicago Police said.

The carjackers drove away in the vehicle. Police spotted the suspects and chased the vehicle until it struck multiple parked vehicles in the 4600 block of North Central Park in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, police said.

The suspects ran away after the crash, police said. As of 2 a.m., no one was in custody.

No injuries were reported in the carjacking or crash. Area North detectives are investigating.