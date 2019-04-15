Armed carjacking reported in Lincoln Park

A man was the victim of an armed carjacking Monday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in his car in the 2100 block of North Freemont Street when two males approached the doors of the car, Chicago police said.

The one nearest to him showed a handgun about 9:25 p.m. and demanded the car, police said.

He complied and stepped out, police said. The carjackers stole the car and fled southbound. No injuries were reported.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

