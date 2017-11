Armed carjacking reported in Noble Square

An armed carjacking was reported Tuesday night in the Noble Square neighborhood.

A 41-year-old man walked out of his garage about 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Bosworth and was confronted by a man in his 20s with a gun, Chicago Police said.

The carjacker took the man’s wallet and cellphone, police said. He drove off in the man’s 2007 Honda.

No one was injured.