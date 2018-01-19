Armed carjackings reported in Lake View and Portage Park

Police are warning of three armed carjackings this week that happened in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side and the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each instance, the carjacker or a group of carjackers approached the victim, showed a handgun and stole the victim’s vehicle and property, according to Chicago Police.

The carjackings occurred:

about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of West Byron;

about 2:55 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of West Warwick; and

about 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of North Lavergne.

Police said victims of the Sunday carjacking reported their car was taken by a man and a woman, while victims of the Monday and Thursday carjackings described a group of three men.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.