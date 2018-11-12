Armed carjackings reported in West Town, East Ukrainian Village: police

Police were warning Northwest Side residents about a pair of armed vehicular hijackings last month in the West Town and East Ukrainian Village neighborhoods.

A band of three to four teenagers or young adults swarmed their victims as they stood near their vehicles in the morning, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The carjackers either flashed a handgun or implied they were armed. Then they took the person’s keys and drove off in the stolen vehicle.

The incidents occurred:

about 12:15 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 2000 block of West Huron Street; and

about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 1100 block of North Wolcott Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.