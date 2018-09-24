Armed commercial robberies reported in Englewood: police

Authorities are warning residents about a pair of armed commercial robberies reported last week in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

In each case, a man has approached a cashier, pulled out a chrome and black handgun and demanded cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police. After receiving the money, he would run away.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 6:40 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 6600 block of South Halsted

About 1:05 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 6700 block of South Halsted

The man was a described as between the ages of 30 and 35, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing black pants and possibly a black Philadelphia Phillies hat.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.