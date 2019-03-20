Armed duo robbed 2 hide-hail drivers in Lawndale: cops

A pair of armed robbers have targeted two ride-hail drivers this week in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the suspects, described as a male and a female, ordered up a car using a ride-hail app. When the driver picked them up, they pulled out a gun, a knife or both and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Trumbull, while the other incident took place at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Douglas

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.