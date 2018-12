Armed duo steals car near 79th Street Red Line stop

A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Monday near the 79th Street Red Line station in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 3:40 a.m., two males approached the man in the 7900 block of South Lafayette after he dropped someone off at the station, according to Chicago police. The males then pulled out a handgun, ordered the man out of his black Chevrolet Malibu and took off in the car.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.