Armed home invaders rob victims in Lincoln Park, Noble Square

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies and home invasions that occurred last week in the Noble Square and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In each hold-up, two suspects have led victims back into their homes at gunpoint before robbing them of cash, jewelry and cellphones, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 7:17 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 1400 block of North Bosworth, police said. The second happened at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 900 block of West Wrightwood. The suspects bound the victim’s hands and feet during the Wrightwood robbery before running away.

One of the suspects was described as a 20 to 25-year-old Hispanic man between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, police said. He wore a neon-green reflective vest and carried an empty box during the Bosworth robbery, purporting to be a deliveryman.

The other suspect was described as a 160-pound black male between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt during the Bosworth robbery.

Both suspects covered their mouths with black scarves, and one of them was armed with a black handgun during each of the hold-ups, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.