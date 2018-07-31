Armed home invaders steal cash, phones, SUV from Monee couple

An SUV stolen after an armed home invasion Monday morning in southwest suburban Monee was later found in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A woman exited the master bedroom of her home about 6 a.m. in the 25000 block of South 80th Avenue when she heard what sounded like someone trying to open the front door, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband was still asleep at the time.

When she entered the hallway, an armed suspect with a hood over his head demanded phones and money from her, the sheriff’s office said. While she was gathering the items to hand over, she noticed three other males enter and go to other areas of the house.

After the woman handed over some cash, a cordless phone and her cell phone, the suspects told her to go into her bedroom and not come out, according to the sheriff’s office. The home invaders stole the couple’s 2009 Ford Edge SUV when they left the house.

The woman waited a few minutes before calling 911 from a phone that was not taken, the sheriff’s office said. Neither she nor her husband was hurt in the home invasion.

Investigators used cell phone GPS tracking and worked with the Chicago Police Department to look for the suspects, the sheriff’s office said. The stolen SUV was found within an hour parked on the street in the 7100 block of South Paulina in West Englewood. Two other vehicles that had recently been stolen in Crete and in Chicago were also found parked on the street in the same area.

Authorities have identified four “potential suspects,” according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.