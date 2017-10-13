Armed homeowner confronts armed intruder outside home in NW Indiana

A deputy walks a burglary suspect into the entrance of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s detective bureau. following a manhunt in a rural area south of Westville Friday morning. | LaPorte County Sheriff's Dept.

An armed homeowner interrupted an apparent burglary attempt in a pole barn outside a home in northwest Indiana early Friday, and after a struggle, the suspect ran away, but was captured several hours later.

About 12:40 a.m., LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 7500 West block of County Road 900 South in unincorporated Clinton Township for a report of an attempted burglary.

The 52-year-old homeowner told police someone with a flashlight was outside near a vehicle. He got a rifle and saw the suspect go into a pole barn, the sheriff’s office said.

He “found the suspect inside and a physical confrontation followed,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “During the physical confrontation the suspect produced a handgun which the homeowner was able to wrestle away. When the homeowner attempted to use his phone to call 911, the suspect fled the barn. The homeowner did fire his rifle once in the air as the suspect fled.”

The homeowner suffered cuts and scratches to his arms, and police believe the suspect was also injured.