Armed man robs Lincoln Square bank

Surveillance image of the suspect in a July 14 bank robbery at the U.S. Bank branch at 4725 N. Western Ave. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Saturday afternoon in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The armed man committed a takeover bank robbery at 12:54 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch, 4725 N. Western Ave., according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s or 60s standing about 5-foot-9 with a thin build, the FBI said. He was wearing a dark blue knit cap, a clear mask, a black polo shirt and a white undershirt.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest, authorities said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-8700.