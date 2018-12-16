Armed man allegedly told cops they’d ‘get what they had coming to them’

A man stands accused of threatening his wife with a revolver in front of his children and then threatening to shoot the officers who came to arrest him early Saturday on the Southwest Side.

Carlos Arevalo, 38, was ordered held on no bail Sunday following charges of aggravated assault and resisting police at his home in the 7700 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Wiggers.

Arevalo allegedly came home from a night of drinking after 1 a.m. and entered a basement where his wife, children and their friends were gathered, Wiggers said. Arevalo began arguing with his 37-year-old wife and allegedly pulled out a silver revolver with everyone present.

After everyone left the basement, Arevalo and his wife reentered the basement and he threatened to kill her, Wiggers said.

Looking for safety, the wife locked herself inside one of their children’s rooms, Wiggers said. Arevalo pounded on the door with enough force to jam it, keeping her stuck inside for some time and away from a phone to call police.

She eventually pried open the door and called police, according to Wiggers. With Arevalo still in the house, she locked herself back in the room and escaped through a window.

Cops arrived and found Arevalo naked at the home, Wiggers said. Arevalo locked himself inside and threatened to shoot the police if they came inside. He allegedly told officers they would “get what they had coming to them” if they entered.

Officers rushed inside the home and arrested Arevalo, Wiggers said. Police recovered a silver revolver from his pants pocket, and his children later reported that it was the same gun pulled out during the argument with his wife.

No injuries were reported, according to Chicago police.

Judge Mary C. Marubio denied bail to Arevalo during a Sunday hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Judge Marubio said she denied bail after considering the incident happened in front of childre, and his past convictions of domestic battery, bodily harm and robbery.

Assistant State’s Attorney Wiggers said the wife had already filed an order of protection against Arevalo, though the order still allowed him in the home.

Arevalo was scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.