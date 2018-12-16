Armed, masked robbers attack 6 on West Side

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies this month in the West Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Lawndale and Homan Square neighborhoods on the West Side and Northwest Side.

In six robberies this month a group of two to four males wearing ski masks walked up to people, beat them or showed a knife or handgun, robbed them and ran away, Chicago police said.

During one of the robberies the victim’s vehicle was stolen, police said.

The robberies occurred:

At 4:59 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road;

About 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the 1000 block of South Sacramento Boulevard;

About 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the 600 block of South Pulaski Road;

About 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the first block of South Pulaski Road;

At 1:27 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue;

About 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the 2700 block of West Roosevelt Road;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.