Armed robber hit victim with gun near UIC campus

A man was hit with a gun and robbed Thursday evening near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the Near West Side.

The 31-year-old was sitting in his car stopped at a red light at 6:35 p.m. in the 900 block of South Damen when another man approached and asked if he could spare some money, according to Chicago police.

The suspect then pulled out a silver revolver, hit the man with it and ran away with the man’s wallet, according to police and a campus security alert from UIC.

The robber was described as a bald man in his 30s with a possible “tail” hairstyle on the back of his head, authorities said. He was about 5-foot-5, weighed about 160 pounds and had a pitchfork tattoo on his left hand.

The victim refused medical treatment from paramedics at the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.