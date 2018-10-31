Armed robber hits 3 South Side stores

Police are warning residents of a string of robberies this month in the Back of the Yards, Brighton Park and Archer Heights neighborhoods on the South Side and Southwest Side.

In three incidents, an armed man entered businesses and stole merchandise, according to Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

About 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of South Pulaski Road;

About 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the 4700 block of South Kedzie;

At 4:27 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 4700 block of South Ashland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.