Armed robber holds up Waukegan gas station

Surveillance image of the person who robbed a gas station Feb. 15 in Waukegan. | Waukegan police

Police are looking for a person who robbed a gas station at gunpoint last week in north suburban Waukegan.

The armed robbery happened about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Mobil gas station at 1750 N. Sheridan Road in Waukegan, according to a statement from Waukegan police. The suspect showed a handgun and demanded cash before running away on foot.

He was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, standing about 5-foot-9, with an average build, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.