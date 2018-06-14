Armed robber pistol-whips victims in Albany Park: police

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies last week in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, a man hit the victim with a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 10:15 p.m. June 5 in the 3000 block of West Cullom, police said. The other occurred about 10:30 p.m. June 6 in the 4400 block of North Lawndale.

The suspect was described as a 19-year-old man between 5-foot-6 and 6 feet tall and weighing 130 to 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.