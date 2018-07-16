Armed robber shoots man in Back of the Yards

A man was shot during a robbery just before noon Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was robbed at gunpoint at 11:58 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police. The robber, described to be a man in his 20s, demanded money from the victim and then shot him twice.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left arm and back, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

The suspect had braids in his hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, police said. No one was in custody Monday afternoon as Area Central detectives investigated.